3 Neighbours of Children Killed By Poisonous Toffees Arrested, Toxic Substances Found at Accused's Home

Three men were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of four children on March 23 after consuming poisoned toffees in Sinsai village in the Kasya area of Kushinagar district.

The children, three of whom were girls, were from a scheduled caste family. Three of the victims were siblings, and the fourth was a cousin. They were between the age of two to five years.

According to police, those arrested have been identified as Prem Prasad and Bala, both brothers, and Chabas, the victims’ family’s neighbours. Rasgulla, the father of three of the victims, had filed a FIR and named the three.

The Indian Express quoted Kushinagar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ritesh Kumar Singh as saying that the suspects had confessed to the crime. During the investigation, the police discovered that the victims’ family had previously filed two FIRs against the suspects’ family members, resulting in animosity between them.

“It was also discovered during the investigation that Prem Prasad had threatened to kill Rasgulla two days prior," he said in the report. Police discovered two packets suspected of containing a poisonous substance during a search of Prem’s home, which will be sent to a laboratory for analysis, the ASP further said.

He also stated that the reports on the deceased’s viscera that were sent to be examined are still pending.

An FIR was filed against the three accused, who are also Scheduled Caste members, on charges of murder, poisoning, and criminal intimidation. It has been revealed that both the victims’ families and the arrested accused are related.

The father of the three deceased children also informed the police that he had an old enmity with the accused and also said that the accused had set their makeshift shop (gumti) on fire two years ago at that time.

The children discovered a packet containing four toffees and some coins outside their house on March 23 morning, according to the police. According to the family, the children brought the packet inside the house and their grandmother distributed toffees to them.

