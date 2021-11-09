3 New Cases Raise Nagaland's COVID Tally To 31,938

Kohima, Nov 8: Nagaland on Monday registered three new COVID-19 cases, 10 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,938, an official said. All the new cases were detected in Dimapur district.

The death toll remained at 689 as no new fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, the official said. Thirteen patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,021, he said.

The recovery rate is currently at 93.99 per cent, he said. Nagaland now has 181 active cases, while 1,047 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Over 3.99 lakh samples have so far been tested for the infection in the state. State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 12,19,191 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,14,046 people till Sunday.

