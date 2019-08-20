3 NIA Officers Transferred for 'Demanding' Bribe from Businessman to Exempt Him in Hafiz Saeed Case
The SP, who was investigating the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) case, had earlier been involved in the crucial Samjhauta blast and Ajmer Sharif terror cases.
The agency last month had also filed a charge sheet in which it named seven individuals including Hafiz Saeed as guilty of criminal conspiracy under the UAPA. (Image : Facebook)
Three National Investigation Agency officers, including a superintendent of police (SP), were transferred after a Delhi-based business complained that they were pressuring him into paying Rs 2 crore in bribes to exempt him from a case involving Mumbai terror attack accused Hafiz Saeed.
The SP, who was investigating the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) case, had earlier been involved in the crucial Samjhauta blast and Ajmer Sharif terror cases. According to reports, an Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a fingerprint expert were also named in the complaint that was filed last month and were subsequently transferred back to the BSF and the NCRB.
An Indiatoday report quoted an NIA spokesperson as saying that the inquiry into the matter is being conducted by a DIG-rank officer. Additionally, the three officers were transferred out to ensure a fair probe.
The agency last month had also filed a charge sheet in which it named seven individuals including Hafiz Saeed as guilty of criminal conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities Preventions Act (UAPA). As per the document, a Pakistan national from Dubai, Mohammad Kamran, had been tasked with transferring money from Pakistan into India via Dubai.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand's Satterthwaite First to Benefit from New Maternity Provisions
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review: Is There Nothing Missing in This Brilliant Android Phone?
- Having Multiple Husbands May Be a 'Wise Strategy' For Women, Claims Study
- Move Over Shane Warne, This Young Cricketer Just Bagged His First 'Wicket' at Lord's
- Maruti Suzuki's Decision to Discontinue Diesel Cars in India Doesn't Make Sense – Opinion