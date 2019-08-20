Take the pledge to vote

3 NIA Officers Transferred for 'Demanding' Bribe from Businessman to Exempt Him in Hafiz Saeed Case

The SP, who was investigating the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) case, had earlier been involved in the crucial Samjhauta blast and Ajmer Sharif terror cases.

Updated:August 20, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
3 NIA Officers Transferred for 'Demanding' Bribe from Businessman to Exempt Him in Hafiz Saeed Case
The agency last month had also filed a charge sheet in which it named seven individuals including Hafiz Saeed as guilty of criminal conspiracy under the UAPA. (Image : Facebook)
Three National Investigation Agency officers, including a superintendent of police (SP), were transferred after a Delhi-based business complained that they were pressuring him into paying Rs 2 crore in bribes to exempt him from a case involving Mumbai terror attack accused Hafiz Saeed.

The SP, who was investigating the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) case, had earlier been involved in the crucial Samjhauta blast and Ajmer Sharif terror cases. According to reports, an Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a fingerprint expert were also named in the complaint that was filed last month and were subsequently transferred back to the BSF and the NCRB.

An Indiatoday report quoted an NIA spokesperson as saying that the inquiry into the matter is being conducted by a DIG-rank officer. Additionally, the three officers were transferred out to ensure a fair probe.

The agency last month had also filed a charge sheet in which it named seven individuals including Hafiz Saeed as guilty of criminal conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities Preventions Act (UAPA). As per the document, a Pakistan national from Dubai, Mohammad Kamran, had been tasked with transferring money from Pakistan into India via Dubai.

