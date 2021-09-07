3% of Bengaluru Population Has Suffered Covid-19, Shows Civic Survey

A survey conducted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has found that three per cent of the surveyed population were detected with Covid-19 previously. The door-to-door survey launched by the BBMP on August 16 was done to understand the status of vaccination in the city.

The BBMP has surveyed 2,48,280 households and 7,11,648 individuals as of September 5. Of this, 62%, or 4,39,777 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 21%, or 1,67,081 people have received two doses of vaccine. And 3% or 22,313 people were detected with Covid-19 previously.

Of the surveyed population, 57,528 (8%) have comorbidities, 50.86% of this have diabetes mellitus, 35.82% have hypertension, 2.99% have hypothyroidism, 2.48% have ischemic heart disease, and the rest have other comorbid conditions.

“BBMP doctors are conducting a door-to-door survey under ‘Palike vaidyaru nimma manege’ (BBMP doctors at your doorstep). The survey has achieved 90% of the target and will be completed within the time frame," said Revenue Minister R Ashok who is also minister in charge of Bengaluru.

Of the 54 wards selected in eight zones, Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli exceeded the targets of households to be covered at 166% and 152%, respectively. The target for the two wards were 20,500 and 10,250 households, respectively.

“The target is to vaccinate the entire adult population (in Karnataka) by the end of November. 23 district administrations have been given a target to speed up coverage and complete the first dose by the end of this month," said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

