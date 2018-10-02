English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 of Chennai Family Die After Inhaling Gas From Malfunctioning Air Conditioner
Neighbours grew suspicious as the family did not open the door for a long time Tuesday and alerted police, who later broke it open to find the three bodies.
Picture for representation only.
Chennai: Three of a family, including an eight-year-old boy, died Monday night after they inhaled gas which leaked from a malfunctioning air conditioner, police said Tuesday.
They said the 35-year-old man, his wife and son were residents of Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Koyambedu in the city. Neighbours grew suspicious as the family did not open the door for a long time Tuesday and alerted police, who later broke it open to find the three bodies.
Initial investigations revealed that the couple had turned on the inverter Monday night as there was a power cut in the area, a senior police officer told PTI.
Power supply was restored around midnight, but the couple and the child died after they inhaled gas which leaked from a malfunctioning air conditioner, he said.
