3 of Family Die as Rain Fury Returns to Haunt Parts of Karnataka, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced
Bagalkote bore the brunt of rain and flood last month when Krishna river and her tributaries wreaked havoc. Flood fury returned to haunt the Chikkamagaluru district as many streams were in spate due to downpour.
The worst-hit Belagavi district of Karnataka during floods. (Image : PTI)
Bengaluru: Three of a family were killed at a village in Bagalkote district as incessant rains lashed many parts of Karnataka.
According to police, a couple and their son died when the roof of their clay made house collapsed on them killing on the spot on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Fire fighters pulled out the bodies from the debris.
Ruling BJP MLA Veeranna Charantimath, who visited the spot announced a grant of Rs five lakh per victim next to the kin of the deceased on behalf of the administration.
"The administration is releasing Rs 15,000 for the last rites of the victims. Rs 15 lakh will be given to the next to the kin of the victims.
Arrangements will be made for the rest of the family members to stay at a safer place," Charantimath told reporters after meeting the family members.
Due to torrential rains in Bagalkote, many houses, especially claymade have become weak, police sources said.
The downpour took a toll on the family of Irappa, killing three of them. The MLA who visited the spot appealed to the people not to stay in the weak houses as it could be life threatening.
Many arecanut crops were damaged due to the downpour. The month of August saw unprecedented rains in the state resulting in many rivers flowing above danger mark. As many as 22 districts suffered due to the flood fury in August, which claimed 84 lives, damaged 1.5 lakh houses and inundated about 5.5 lakh hectares of land.
The Centre has released Rs 1,200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for the flood-ravaged state.
