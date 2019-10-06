Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

3 of Family Die as Rain Fury Returns to Haunt Parts of Karnataka, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

Bagalkote bore the brunt of rain and flood last month when Krishna river and her tributaries wreaked havoc. Flood fury returned to haunt the Chikkamagaluru district as many streams were in spate due to downpour.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3 of Family Die as Rain Fury Returns to Haunt Parts of Karnataka, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced
The worst-hit Belagavi district of Karnataka during floods. (Image : PTI)

Bengaluru: Three of a family were killed at a village in Bagalkote district as incessant rains lashed many parts of Karnataka.

According to police, a couple and their son died when the roof of their clay made house collapsed on them killing on the spot on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Fire fighters pulled out the bodies from the debris.

Ruling BJP MLA Veeranna Charantimath, who visited the spot announced a grant of Rs five lakh per victim next to the kin of the deceased on behalf of the administration.

"The administration is releasing Rs 15,000 for the last rites of the victims. Rs 15 lakh will be given to the next to the kin of the victims.

Arrangements will be made for the rest of the family members to stay at a safer place," Charantimath told reporters after meeting the family members.

Due to torrential rains in Bagalkote, many houses, especially claymade have become weak, police sources said.

The downpour took a toll on the family of Irappa, killing three of them. The MLA who visited the spot appealed to the people not to stay in the weak houses as it could be life threatening.

Bagalkote bore the brunt of rain and flood last month when Krishna river and her tributaries wreaked havoc. Flood fury returned to haunt the Chikkamagaluru district as many streams were in spate due to downpour.

Many arecanut crops were damaged due to the downpour. The month of August saw unprecedented rains in the state resulting in many rivers flowing above danger mark. As many as 22 districts suffered due to the flood fury in August, which claimed 84 lives, damaged 1.5 lakh houses and inundated about 5.5 lakh hectares of land.

The Centre has released Rs 1,200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for the flood-ravaged state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram