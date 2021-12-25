CHANGE LANGUAGE
3 Of Family Killed In Road Accident In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas District
3 Of Family Killed In Road Accident In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas District

Kolkata, Dec 24: Three members of a family were killed on Friday after their two-wheeler collided head on with a bus at Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police said. A man, who was travelling on another two-wheeler, was also injured in the incident, they added.

According to a police officer, the deceased, residents of Kolkata’s Ekbalpur, were on their way to a wedding reception at Budge Budge when the collision took place near a flyover, killing all three on the spot. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Firoz, his wife Nagma Khatun and their minor son, Fardeen Khan.

