3 of Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey’s Aides to be Slapped with NSA in Bikru Case ​

Slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s three associates, including his alleged financer Jaikant Bajpai will soon be slapped with National Security Act (NSA) in the Bikru case, according to Uttar Pradesh police’s recommendation. As soon as the District Magistrate gives the approval, a case will be registered against them under NSA. The prime accused in the Bikru incident gangster Dubey was killed in a police encounter last year while 43 others are in jail.

According to sources, the police have sent the files of Dubey’s treasurer Jaikant Bajpai, Guddan Trivedi and one more accused to the district magistrate and recommended to impose NSA on them.

Dubey and his associates had attacked the police team that went to raid Bikru village in Kanpur last year. During the raid, the policemen were ambushed and eight cops were killed. After Dubey and his associates arrested in Madhya Pradesh. Dubey was killed in a police encounter while being brought back to UP. He allegedly tried to flee from the police custody and was killed in the cross firing by the policemen.

Assistant Director General Bhanu Bhaskar said, “Three accused in the Bikru case, Shivam Dubey, Bablu and Ramesh Chandra Dubey, have already been booked under NSA. The process of imposing NSA on three others has been completed. NSA will be imposed on at least a dozen accused in the Bikru case. After investigation, files are being sent to the District Magistrate.”

Dubey was wanted for the death of eight policemen, and was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest. He was a notorious gangster and a prime accused in nearly 60 criminal cases in his lifetime, including murders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here