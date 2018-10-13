English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Out of 4 Children Dead After Mother Sets them Ablaze, Kills Herself in UP
The incident took place Friday afternoon in Amgaav village in neighbouring Hamirpur district.
Image for representation only.
Banda: A woman killed herself allegedly after tying the hands and legs of her four children and setting them ablaze following a dispute with her husband, police said Saturday.
Three of the children died and one child is battling for life, they said.
The incident took place Friday afternoon in Amgaav village in neighbouring Hamirpur district in the Raath Police Station area.
Superintendent of Police (Hamirpur) Hemraj Meena said, "There was a dispute between Premwati alias Sukho (28) and her husband. After this, she tied hands and legs of her children Sapna (7), Prashant (5), Sneha (3) and Divyansh (1) and sprinkled kerosene on them and set them ablaze. After this she also set herself on fire."
Meena said Divyansh died on the spot and Sapna died at the community health centre. Premwati, Prashant and Sneha were referred to Jhansi Medical College where Premwati and Sneha died, he said.
Prashant is currently undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition, he said.
The SP said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and instructions were issued to probe the matter.
