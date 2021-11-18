3 Overground Workers of JeM Held for Ferrying Cash to Kashmir for Terror Activities: Police

Three overground workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror operatives were arrested in the outskirts of Jammu city and cash worth Rs 43 lakh was recovered from them, which they were transporting for terror funding from Punjab to south Kashmir.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said they acted on reliable information that a consignment of cash was being shifted to south Kashmir from Punjab and a special team was constituted that kept a checkpoint at Sidhra bridge in Nagrota area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

During checking, the SSP said a vehicle bearing a Delhi registration number was stopped for checking. The men travelling in the car were questioned about their movement but they could not give a satisfactory reply. After they were frisked and the vehicle thoroughly searched, two bags of cash were recovered, SSP said.

A total of Rs 43 lakh worth cash was recovered from their possession, he said. Further questioning of the suspects made it clear that the cash was being transported from Punjab to south Kashmir for financing terror activities of JeM, Kohli said.

The arrested persons were in constant touch with their handlers sitting across the border and the terrorists who are in south Kashmir, he said. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at Nagrota police station and an investigation started.

The Jammu SSP said all three accused belong to south Kashmir. The arrested accused have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Mishipura Yaripora village in Kulgam; Umar Farooq from Pulwama and Mauzam Parvaiz of Dellipora in Pulwama.

The SSP also said the money was being transported for terror funding and the sources of these funds from outside J&K will also be booked shortly. Further investigation is going on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.