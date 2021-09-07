3 Pairs of North-West Railways Special Trains to Have Unreserved Coaches from Sep 10

The India Railways is slowly resuming train services to connect various cities of the country. And now the passengers will also be able to travel in unreserved ordinary class coaches in special trains. The North Western Railway has announced that unreserved general category coaches in three pairs of special trains will be available to passengers from September 10. The announcement came after a rise in daily commuters using trains for their travel.

The special trains in which the general category coaches will be available are — Ambala Cantt-Sriganganagar-Ambala Cantt, Haridwar-Sriganganagar- Haridwar, and Tilak Bridge-Sirsa-Tilak Bridge.

Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said the facility of unreserved ordinary class coaches is being started in three pairs of special trains for the convenience of passengers and to meet the travel demand in the upcoming festive season. He said all the arrangements have been made.

The passengers have been asked to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during their journey. They have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.

Details of coaches that will be available in special trains are as follows: -

Ambala Cantt-Sriganganagar-Ambala Cantt Special Train (04525/04526): From September 10, the train will have 1 AC Chair car coach, 1 Third AC coach, 3 Second Chair Car coaches, 4 Unreserved General Class coaches and 2 Guard Coaches.

Haridwar-Sriganganagar- Haridwar Special train (04711/04712): From September 10, the train will have 1 AC chair car, 3 second-chair car coaches, 7 unreserved general classes, and 2 guard coaches.

Tilak Bridge-Sirsa-Tilak Bridge Special Train (04087/04088): The train will have 2 AC Chair Car, 9 Second Chair Car (Unreserved) coaches, 5 Unreserved Ordinary classes, and 2 Guard Coaches from September 10 onwards.

