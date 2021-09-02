3 Pairs of Trains on Rajasthan-West Bengal-Maharashtra Route to Get Extra Coaches

The Indian Railways has decided to add additional temporary and permanent coaches to three pairs of special trains running on the Rajasthan-West Bengal-Maharashtra route. For passengers’ convenience, the North Western Railway (NWR) has decided to add a second sleeper class, third AC and second chair car class coaches to the trains running from Rajasthan to West Bengal and Mumbai and vice-versa. After the addition of these coaches, passengers will be able to get additional berths.

Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of NWR, said that the additional coaches will be added to the up and down journey of Udaipur City- New Jalpaiguri, Ajmer-Dadar and Jaipur-Jodhpur special trains. He said the decision has been made given an increase in demand for more seats and birth in the trains of these routes.

With the decline in the number of novel coronavirus cases, a large number of people are using railway services to commute, Karan said, adding that several trains of NWR are running with full occupancy. The official said that the number of coaches is being increased to meet the demand of commuters in the upcoming festival season.

Details of coaches to be added in special trains are as follows:-

Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City Special Train (09601/09602): Temporary increase of a second sleeper class coach from September 4.

Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer special train (02990/02989): Permanent increase of one third AC coach from September 5.

Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur special train (02478/02477): Permanent increase of two-second chair car class coaches from September 8.

Earlier, on August 30, Indian Railways announced that they would add an extra coach to three pairs of trains connecting Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

According to officials, an extra coach will also be added to the trains running between Durg-Ajmer-Durg and Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur special trains.

