3 Pakistani Nationals Detained with Gold Worth over Rs 23 Lakh in Rajasthan
The seized items weigh over 700 grams and are worth Rs 23,27,119, the officials said, adding that they were allegedly smuggling them into India from Pakistan.
Photo for representation.
Jaipur: Three Pakistani nationals were detained with gold worth over Rs 23 lakh from Munabao railway station near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, Customs officials said Sunday.
Five gold biscuits of 100 gram each, a gold bangle and three rings were seized from Kishor Kumar Maheshwari, Ramesh Patr and Kailash Mali on Saturday, they said.
The seized items weigh over 700 grams and are worth Rs 23,27,119, the officials said, adding that they were allegedly smuggling them into India from Pakistan.
They were passengers on the Thar-Link Express.
In another incident on Saturday, the Customs, during a routine check on a Pakistan- bound train, seized 300 suits and 200 scarfs worth Rs 1.50 lakh from a Pakistani national Ram Chandra.
The consignment was released after recovering a penalty of Rs 52,500 from Chandra, the official said.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 18 Years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan Shares Emotional Post and Thanks Ashutosh Gowarikar
- Ranveer Singh Wishes 'Papa' on Father's Day 2019 with a Throwback Picture and Millennial Hashtags
- Haryana Roadways Tried to Kill Me: Shooting Sensation Manu Bhaker Posts Photo of Accident
- Karthik, Chahal and Shankar Visit Manchester United
- Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s