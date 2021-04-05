3 Passengers Test Positive for Covid-19 in Patna on Arrival from Mumbai, Home Quarantined

Three passengers who arrived at the Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna from Mumbai via an Air India flight on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. All of them, belonging to one family, were home quarantined by the authorities.

The three passengers included a 70-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man, and a 40-year-old woman from Aashiana Nagar in Patna. Soon after they were found Covid-19 positive, a panic reaction among the co-passengers, who de-boarded from the same flight at Patna, led to a chaotic situation at the airport.

The authorities carried out the Covid-19 test for all passengers who had reached by the same Air India flight from Mumbai. It was a sigh of relief for the officials that no other passenger was found positive. The entire airport was sanitised following the tests.

A team of the Health Department also reached Patna airport and sent positive people for home quarantine under their supervision.

In the light of the surging Covid-19 cases in the second wave, the Director General of Civil Aviation, the apex body managing the airports in the country, has made it mandatory for the passengers to wear masks and follow all Covid-19 guidelines while boarding a flight. Those who fail to wear masks are not allowed to board a flight.

All measures are also being taken at the Patna airport to mitigate the impact of the second wave of Coronavirus.

Bihar has reported 836 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases has risen to 2942.