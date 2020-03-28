3 Patients Admitted to Coronavirus Isolation Ward in Tamil Nadu Die, Results Awaited

Chennai: Three patients admitted to an isolation ward passed away on Saturday with the state health department saying the coronavirus test results of the deceased were awaited.

“All three patients had underlying medical conditions. We are awaiting their Covid-19 test results,” said Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh.

According to the medical history of each of the three patients, the 66-year-old had a chronic kidney disease and lymphoma, while the 24-year-old had viral pneumonia with high sepsis. The third was a 2-year-old who suffered from congenital anomaly of Osteopetrosis.

As of Saturday morning, 40 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu.

"#UPDATE: TN has 2 new +ve cases. 42 Y M, Kumbakonam,return from West Indies at #TMCH Thanjavur.49 Y M, from Katpadi, return from UK at #Vellore Pvt Hosp. Both traveled from abroad transit via Middle East. Pts are in isolation & stable.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #TNHealth #CVB," Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar tweeted.

On Friday, nine cases were reported across the state.

One Covid-19 patient who had prolonged illness died while one of the patients was discharged and two others have recovered.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube