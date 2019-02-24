English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 PLFI Ultras Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Jharkhand's Gumla District
The personnel of CRPFs CoBRA unit and Gumla district police at Kamdara in Gumla district were engaged in the battle.
Representative Image.(File photo)
Loading...
Ranchi: Three ultras of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gumla district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
Additional Director General of Police (Operation) M L Meena said that the three were killed during the encounter
with the personnel of CRPFs CoBRA unit and Gumla district police at Kamdara in Gumla district, about 94 km from here.
Two AK-47 rifles and a .315 rifle were recovered from the spot, the ADGP said.
Additional Director General of Police (Operation) M L Meena said that the three were killed during the encounter
with the personnel of CRPFs CoBRA unit and Gumla district police at Kamdara in Gumla district, about 94 km from here.
Two AK-47 rifles and a .315 rifle were recovered from the spot, the ADGP said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
- Thailand's 14-year-old Shooting Prodigy Aims for World Cup Gold
- Sri Lanka Seal Historic 2-0 Test Series Whitewash in South Africa
- Paddleton Review: Tender Bromance Between Ray Romano and Mark Duplass is A Whiff of Fresh Air
- Alia Bhatt is the Most Stylish Millennial Bridesmaid in Vibrant Designer Lehengas
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results