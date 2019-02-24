3 PLFI Ultras Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Jharkhand's Gumla District

Three ultras of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Gumla district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.Additional Director General of Police (Operation) M L Meena said that the three were killed during the encounterwith the personnel of CRPFs CoBRA unit and Gumla district police at Kamdara in Gumla district, about 94 km from here.Two AK-47 rifles and a .315 rifle were recovered from the spot, the ADGP said.