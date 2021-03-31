3 Policemen Killed, 2 Injured After Car Hits Electric Pole in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Three policemen died and two got injured in a car crash in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place on the Mansoorpur-Purbalian route when the car crashed with an electric pole and overturned on the road, police said.

Arpit Vijayvargiya, the city superintendent of police (CSP) informed the media about the incident on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, five policemen were travelling in a WagonR from Mansoorpur police station to Sohjani Tagan police station, nestled in the outskirts of Muzaffarnagar. The car lost control just before the police checkpoint and collided with an electric pole and turned upside down.

The names of the deceased constables in the accident are Pradeep, Naresh and Ajay. The official added that police reached the accident spot after they got to know about the incident and the cops were admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar. All three succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Parvesh and Naresh were earlier stationed at Mansoorpur police station and were now transferred to Bijnor. They had come to Mansoorpur from Bijnor to celebrate Holi.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list of road accident fatalities in the country. As per a Road Accident Report issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), a total of 22,256 deaths were reported in the state in 2018, surging 10.6 per cent against 20,124 deaths in 2017.