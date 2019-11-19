3 Professors, Named by IIT-Madras Student in Her Suicide Note, Questioned by Special Team

Chennai: Three professors were questioned by a special investigative team late on Monday evening in the case related to the suicide of Fathima Lateef, a humanities student at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

The names of three professors were reportedly mentioned by Fathima, whose body was found in her hostel room on November 9, in her suicide note.

The insight into Fathima’s mind is crucial for investigators to arrive at what compelled the student to choose the path of suicide. According to the FIR filed by police, Fathima’s body was found by her hostel mate, Aleema Santhosh, after her parents called up her friends to check on her.

The special team had on Saturday met Fathima’s father and questioned him. It will also be questioning several of her hostel mates and staff members.

The family of Fathima has alleged that a faculty member was responsible for their daughter's death and said they will wait till Friday to see if there is any action taken in the case.

Meanwhile, two students of IIT Madras on Monday launched an indefinite fast on the campus demanding an internal inquiry into the conduct of faculty as sought by the Fathima’s family.

Azhar Moideen, a final year humanities student, and Justin Joseph, pursuing PhD in the same stream, launched the "hunger strike" holding placards and also demanding internal inquiry, a promise for fair and unbiased investigation and setting up of a grievance redresssal committee.

