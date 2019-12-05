Take the pledge to vote

3 Properties Owned by Accused in Honey Trapping Case in Indore Razed over Violation of Construction Norms

The three buildings that came under the action include a hotel, a bar and a house situated in Indore city.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 5, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Bhopal: Citing the violation of building norms, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday razed three buildings owned by Jeetu Soni, owner of Indore eveninger Sanjha Lokswam that carried stories of the honey trapping scandal in Madhya Pradesh.

The three buildings that came under the action include a hotel, a bar and a house situated in Indore city. The buildings were reportedly flouting norms like parking, misuse of basement and illegal encroachment on government land.

The guests staying at the hotel were shifted to other places on Wednesday night to carry out the demolishing. Supervised by IMC commissioner Ashish Singh, 500 people, including 250 corporation staffers, were involved in the encroachment process.

Soni has been at large with the police declaring a reward of Rs 10,000 on him. A look-out notice has been issued against him to prevent him from fleeing the country, while his son Amit has been arrested. Police have registered cases for violations like human trafficking, building and parking norms and under the Arms Act against Soni. The license of his bar has also been cancelled after nearly 67 women and seven children were found at his dance bar.

The gun license of the father-son duo has also been cancelled.

During the raids at the office, investigators had recovered five spy cams, 40 bank accounts and 200 files.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

