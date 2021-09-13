3 Rescued, 2 Children Among Several Feared Buried under Rubble as Building Collapses in North Delhi

A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area on Monday, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

So far, three people trapped under the debris have been rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, the fire department said.

“Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operation. We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris,” NS Bundela, Joint CP, Delhi Central Range, said

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation. “The incident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Through the district administration, I am myself monitoring the situation," he tweeted in hindi.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS. Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added.

At least another five people and two children, who were passing by the building, are feared buried under the rubble, the India Today reported.

A car was also hit by the collapse. Eyewitnesses of the incident said that few adjacent buildings shook and there was a power cut as the building fell, the India Today report added.

Nobody from the owner’s family lived in the building and the basement was rented out for a sweet shop. He was reportedly getting the renovation work done. However, hammer work on the pillars over the last ten days reportedly resulted in the collapse.

