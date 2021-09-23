3 Reserve Battalion Constables Killed in Hit And Run Accident in Himachal Pradesh

In a hit and run case, three constables died after the bike they were travelling on was rammed by an unknown vehicle in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district.

The death of three constables in a road accident was confirmed by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Haroli Anil Patil. “An unknown vehicle hit the bike three constables were travelling on and escaped from the incident site. Two of the jawans died on spot, while another succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.”

The three deceased jawans have been identified as Vishal Jharvi, a resident of Bhoranj village in Hamirpur district, and Manoj Kumar and Shubham are said to be residents of Bhoranj and Barsar village respectively.

According to a senior police officer stationed at Una district police headquarters, “Vishal, Manoj and Shubham were transferred to Una district just two days ago. They were constable with the 4th battalion of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn).”

A Una police constable stationed at the Ashapuri barrier said, “On Wednesday-Thursday midnight, we heard a loud sound of vehicles crashing. I rushed in the direction the sound came from. When I reached the accident site, I found two people lying motionless on the road and another on the side of the road.”

He further added, “I dialled 108 for an ambulance and called my colleagues posted on barrier duty. Ambulance staff declared two lying on the road dead. The third was rushed to hospital for treatment.”

A senior police officer of Una Police said, “The constable who was rushed to hospital for treatment succumbed to his injuries during treatment.”

DSP Patial talking to the media said that the police teams are checking all CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the unknown vehicle which ran over the IRBn constables and escaped from the location.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here