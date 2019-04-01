English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Security Personnel Injured, 4 Militants Killed in Encounter in Pulwama
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Lassipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
Representative image.
Srinagar: Four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Three security personnel were injured in the incident.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Lassipora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the search party of the forces. Four rifles and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists, news agency ANI reported.
The official said the exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited.
