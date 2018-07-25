GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
1-min read

3 Sisters Aged Below 10 Years Found Dead in Delhi, Father Missing

A forensic team inspected the place where the family was staying and found some medicine bottles and pills.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2018, 5:29 PM IST
(Image used for representation)
New Delhi: Three sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Wednesday.

They were aged two, four and eight respectively and were declared brought dead by a hospital on Tuesday, they added.

They were brought there by their mother and a neighbour at around 1 pm, and the hospital authorities informed police about their deaths.

A board of doctors would conduct a re-examination of the bodies at the GTB hospital, Pankaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), said.

A forensic team inspected the place where the family was staying and found some medicine bottles and pills, police said.

The girls' father, who worked as a casual labourer, is missing since Tuesday. No injury marks were found on the bodies, they said, adding that the re-examination would help ascertain whether they were poisoned.

Initially, it seemed to be a case of natural death but with the medicine bottles being recovered, police want to ensure that there was no foul play in the death of the girls.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
