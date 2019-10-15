English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Sisters Drown While Taking Bath in Sunar River in Madhya Pradesh
While the cousin was saved by people in the vicinity, the three sisters drowned. Their bodies have been retrieved, police said.
Sagar (MP): Three minor sisters drowned on Tuesday while taking bath in a river in Garhakota town in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said.
Garhakota police station in charge Kamlendra Kalchuri said Poonam Patel (7), Kajal (5) and Khushbu (4) and a cousin entered the Sunar river, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, at around 11 am.
"While the cousin was saved by people in the vicinity, the three sisters drowned. Their bodies have been retrieved," he added.
