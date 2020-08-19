INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

3 Sisters Go Missing in UP's Baghpat, Family Suspects Kidnapping and Lodges Police Complaint

File photo of policemen standing inside a police station. (Reuters)

File photo of policemen standing inside a police station. (Reuters)

The sisters, comprising 21-year-old twins and their 18-year-old sibling, had gone to collect fodder for cattle on Monday evening but did not return.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 10:18 PM IST
Share this:

Three sisters were allegedly kidnapped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Wednesday.

The sisters, comprising 21-year-old twins and their 18-year-old sibling, had gone to collect fodder for cattle on Monday evening but did not return, SP Abhishek Singh said.

After failing to find them, the family lodged a complaint with the police suspecting that they might have been kidnapped, the SP said, adding efforts are on to trace them.

Next Story
Loading