3 Sisters Go Missing in UP's Baghpat, Family Suspects Kidnapping and Lodges Police Complaint

The sisters, comprising 21-year-old twins and their 18-year-old sibling, had gone to collect fodder for cattle on Monday evening but did not return.
Three sisters were allegedly kidnapped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Wednesday.
The sisters, comprising 21-year-old twins and their 18-year-old sibling, had gone to collect fodder for cattle on Monday evening but did not return, SP Abhishek Singh said.
After failing to find them, the family lodged a complaint with the police suspecting that they might have been kidnapped, the SP said, adding efforts are on to trace them.
