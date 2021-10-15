Three Arrested for Slaughtering Cows in Illegal Karnataka Abattoir

Three people have been arrested for allegedly slaughtering many cows in an illegal slaughterhouse here, police said on Friday. The action was taken on a complaint by Nandini Matiyani, a volunteer of the Gau Gyan Foundation, an animal rights organisation, said the police.

Those arrested are the owner of the slaughterhouse, his worker and an autorickshaw driver, who have been booked under the recently promulgated Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance-2020, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960, Food Safety and Standards Act and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. In a video message, Matiyani said she got a tip-off that many illegal slaughterhouses were operating in the city.

She said she went to the spot at 6.30 AM today with policemen and found four cows tied outside a house, which were saved from the killing. The house is where the cattle were butchered and the carcasses hung. Another activist Ruma Jalali told .

