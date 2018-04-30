English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Students Among 5 Killed as School Bus Collides Head-on With Truck in Haryana
The mishap in Charkhi Dadri also left 18 students injured, who were immediately rushed to a government hospital.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Charkhi Dadri: Three students, a bus driver and a conductor were killed in a head-on collision between a school bus and a truck in Charkhi Dadri town in Haryana on Monday.
The mishap on Delhi road near Achina Tal village also left 18 students injured, who were immediately rushed to a government hospital. The students belonged to BSVN School of Bigova village and were returning home when the accident occurred.
An eyewitness, Devender, who rushed some of the injured to the hospital said most of the students were badly injured.
Other school buses also stopped at the spot to help take the injured to the hospital. However, there were not enough doctors available at the government hospital and doctors from nearby private hospitals had to be called in to provide treatment.
Later, 14 students who sustained serious injuries, the bus driver and the truck driver were referred to PGI, Rohtak.
Former minister Satpal Sangwan, who went to the hospital to check on the injured, called health minister Anil Vij to highlight the shortage of doctors.
“It is an unfortunate incident. I’m deeply anguished and pained by the loss of young lives. But the worst part is that our state doesn’t even have proper medical facilities to look after the injured. Dadri government hospital has the provision of 100 beds but not enough doctors,” he said.
Sub-divisional magistrate Omprakash, said the administration will do its best to help the injured. “A report about the poor state of Dadri government hospital will be made and shared with the authorities. We’ll highlight the worrying condition of the hospital,” he said.
