3 Students Critical Among 14 Injured After Pool Car Falls into Roadside Ditch in Bengal

Kolkata: A pool car carrying a group of school students fell into a roadside water-filled ditch near Hooghly district’s Kamdebpur area on Friday.

According to police, the mishap resulted in 14 students being injured while two of them suffered serious injuries and are being brought to Kolkata for treatment through a green corridor.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of overspeeding while taking a turn," Commissioner of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, Humayun Kabir, said.

“Personnel from a nearby police camp joined locals in the rescue operation,” he further said, adding, “11 school students were discharged from hospital after administering first aid.”

All the 14 students injured were initially admitted to the Chinsurah Imambara hospital, where three children were found to be in critical situation, following which a green corridor was initiated to rush two of the three to the state-administered SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress (AITMC) Member of Parliament, Kalyan Banerjee, who rushed to the spot, instructed that the critically-injured children be taken to the state-administered SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

