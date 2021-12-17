3 Students Dead After School Wall Collapses in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

In a tragic incident, three students died after a wall collapsed at Schaffter Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. The severely injured students were rescued and rushed to Nellai Government Medical College Hospital, where three of them succumbed to injuries.

The deceased were Class 9 students and the incident took place when the children were playing on the field. Few other students were also reportedly injured in the crash. Soon after the incident, parents gathered outside the school and asked about their kids’ well-being.

Schaffter Higher Secondary school, a government-aided school in Tirunelveli district is a century-old school. However, social activists said heavy rains in the Nellai district for more than a month have damaged the stability of the building and could have prevented the deaths if it had been inspected in a timely manner.

