3 Suspected JMB Terrorists Sent to 14-day Police Custody in Kolkata

Three suspected terrorists of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh have been sent to 14-day police custody by the Bankshall Court in Kolkata on Monday.

The suspects — Naziur Rehman alias Jayram Vyapari, 30, Rabiul Islam, 22, and Mikail Khan, 30, are the residents of Gopalgunj districts of Bangladesh and were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police from Haridevpur on Sunday afternoon.

The STF has also seized some fire arms, Bangladesh’s passport and other important documents related to the terror organisation.

“Jihadi literature, hand written diary and one mobile phone have been seized from the arrested suspects. Names of several JMB leaders and their contact numbers have also been found in the diary,” said a Kolkata Police official.

According to the police, the suspects, who are reportedly part of the 15-member team, were planning a larger conspiracy in the city. Their plan was to set up a sleeper cell in Kolkata and conduct robberies to amass funds for the purpose.

The team was reportedly also tasked with indoctrinating as well as recruiting youngsters for a bigger plan. Police further said the group had infiltrated into India from the Malda border during the lockdown.

Since their target was to rob banks and jewellery showrooms, the team had also conducted reconnaissance of these locations, impersonating as salespersons.

The police are now trying to identify the remaining members of the group that could be planning a sabotage.

