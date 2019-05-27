Take the pledge to vote

3 Suspects Held Over Killing of Close Aide of Smriti Irani in Amethi

Surendra Singh, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
3 Suspects Held Over Killing of Close Aide of Smriti Irani in Amethi
BJP MP Smriti Irani at the funeral procession of former village head Surendra Singh in Amethi on Sunday. (PTI)
Lucknow: Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani, police said on Monday.

"We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh told reporters here.

"As many as seven persons were taken into custody and they were interrogated. Among those, there were three who were linked with the incident," Singh said.

"As of now, two accused persons are still absconding and we are tracking them," the DGP said.

Surendra Singh, 50), a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. Singh was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed during treatment.
