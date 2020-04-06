Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

3 Tablighi Jamaat Members Who Tested Positive for Covid-19 Travelled by Bus from Delhi to Himachal

The SP has requested the passengers of these buses to come forward in their respective districts for medical check-up to contact spread of COVID-19.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
Health workers sanitise an area near the Nizamuddin mosque where the Tablighi Jamaat event was held, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Shimla: The three Tablighi Jamaat members, who tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, had travelled by two buses from Delhi to reach Nalagarh in Solan district on March 18, a senior police official said.

Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said the three Jamaatis came to Nalagarh in two buses with registration numbers HP 93 0564 (Delhi-Nalagarh) and HP 12 0446 (Delhi-Hamirpur via Baddi-Nalagarh-Bilaspur).

The SP requested the passengers of these buses to come forward in their respective districts for medical check-up to contact spread of COVID-19.

The Delhi-Nalagarh bus started from Delhi at 7.30 am and arrived at Nalagarh at around 4 pm on March 18, he said.

The Delhi-Hamirpur bus started at 9:15 pm on March 18 and reached Nalagarh on March 19 at 4.30 am, he added. Residents of Uttar Pradesh, the three Jamaatis hid in a mosque in Nalagarh. They were quarantined after their identification.

They were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla on Sunday morning after they tested positive on Saturday night.

Live TV

