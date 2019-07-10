3 Tamil Nadu Men Held for Stealing Bags from UP MLA's Car in Delhi

New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing bags from the car of an Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA here, police said on Wednesday.

Gurvayurappan (36), Prasath (26) and P Surender (25), all natives of Trichy in Tamil Nadu, are presently residing Madangir area, police said, adding that with their arrest, nine cases of theft have been solved.

At around 5 pm on Monday, they stole the bags from the car of Hari Shankar Manohar, the MLA from UP's Hathras while it was parked at a private hospital's car park in southeast Delhi.

The driver was sitting alone in the vehicle when one of the accused told him that some currency notes were lying on the ground near the car. As the driver got down to collect the money, the

bags were stolen, they said.

A complaint was filed by the legislator's personal assistant Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday.

During interrogation the accused told the police that they were working for Murugan and Govindan, who used to bring alcohol addicts and unemployed youngsters from Tamil Nadu to Delhi and trained them to steal bags from vehicles, they said.

Two laptops worth Rs. 1.5 lakh, cash worth Rs. 18,000, foreign currency notes and a country-made pistol were recovered from the duo, police said. ​