3 TN Thowheed Jamath Members Booked Over 'Death Threats' to K'taka HC Judges Who Delivered Hijab Verdict

Three members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) were booked in Madurai on Saturday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Karnataka high court’s verdict on the hijab row, according to reports.

Police said the Thowheed Jamath members made derogatory remarks during a public meeting held in Koripalayam area, reports ANI news agency. A complaint was lodged over alleged death threats made against the high court judges who gave the verdict.

Following the complaint, the Madurai police have booked three TNTJ functionaries under sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between groups), 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite violence), 505(2), 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The Karnataka High Court in its verdict on Tuesday dismissed pleas from Muslim girls seeking permission to wear hijab in classroom. It said Hijab was not part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith and effectively upheld the ban against the headscarf in educational institutions in the state.

A three-judge full bench of the High Court said the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. The aggrieved petitioner Muslim girls said they would continue their legal battle and termed the order as “unconstitutional.”

A fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict stating that the teenage girls covering themselves modestly while going to receive education pose no threat to “public order." “In fact, the threat to law and order is manufactured by hecklers who are to be controlled by the State. The impugned government order would affect young girls’ minds forever,” the appeal said.

