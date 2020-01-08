3 TN Youths Mock Police in TikTok Video, Made to Regulate Traffic for 8 Hrs to Get 'Taste of Tough Police Life'

Tuticorin: Three youths who allegedly made a TikTok video in front of a police station making fun of the force got a taste of tough police life as they were made to regulate traffic here for eight hours on Wednesday.

The idea was to make the youths realise how difficult was the job of police, a police official said, adding the trio after the "gruelling duty" apologised for mocking them.

The three men from Levengipuram had shot the video in front of the Thenpakkam Police station and allegedly satirised the police by using dialogues from a Tamil film and posted it on social media.

The police, who came to know about the video, called them for an inquiry after which they were asked to regulate traffic at the busy market area for eight hours.

The three regulated traffic for eight hours, from 9 am. They realised the importance and toughness of the job and sought an apology for their action and left, added the police.

