3 Trains Connecting Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra To Get Extra Coach

The Indian Railways on Monday announced that an extra coach will be added to three pairs of trains connecting Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra for the convenience of travellers.

A senior official of North Western Railway told the media that with the decline in the number of novel coronavirus cases, a large number of people in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are using train services to commute. “The Indian Railway decided to add an extra coach to three pairs of trains to meet the demand,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the extra coach will be added to the trains running between Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Bikaner to Dadar, Bilaspur and Durgapur.

“The Indian Railways has also decided to add one second-class coach in each train,” the officer added.

According to North Western Railway chief public relations officer Lieutenant Kiran, the Indian Railways is temporarily adding one second-sleeper class coach in Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer special train service.

The extra coach will be added to train number 02990 — Ajmer-Dadar special train from August 29. An extra second class coach will be added to the train numbering /02989 (Dadar-Ajmer special train) from August 30.

The chief public relation further said that an extra coach will also be added to the trains running between Durg-Ajmer-Durg and Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur special trains.

“An extra coach will be added to train numbering 08213 Durg-Ajmer special train between September 12 and September 19. A second class coach will be added to train numbering 08214 Ajmer-Durg special train between September 30 and September 20,” Lieutenant Kiran added.

He further said that the train numbering 08245 Bilaspur-Bikaner special train will have an extra coach from August 28 and train numbering 08246 Bikaner-Bilaspur special train will travel with an extra second class coach from August 31.

