3 Villagers Killed Due to Toxic Gas While Cleaning Well in Agra

Three young villagers of Saura village in Saiyyan block of Agra district died early Sunday, of toxic gases while cleaning a well.

Bholi (22), Pappu (22) and Lakhan (17) entered the unused village well to clean it up before rains. But the trapped poisonous gas inside the well didn't give them time to flee for safety, police said.

When the villagers got to know of the tragedy, they informed the police and the fire brigade which pulled out the dead bodies.

For almost four hours the villagers blocked the Agra-Gwalior national highway to protest against the deaths. The police had to use mild force to clear the road.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing his deepest condolences, has announced ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to each family as compensation.