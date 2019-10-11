Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

3 Women, 4 Children Dead as Speeding Bus Runs Over Sleeping Pilgrims at Bulandshahr Ghat

The group was going to headed to take a dip in the river Ganga at Naraura ghat in the city, and had stopped to rest on the roadside.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
3 Women, 4 Children Dead as Speeding Bus Runs Over Sleeping Pilgrims at Bulandshahr Ghat
Representative image.

Seven people died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday after they were run over by a speeding bus while sleeping on a ghat on a roadside.

All seven deceased, four women and three children, were pilgrims. The group was headed to take a dip in the river Ganga at Naraura ghat in the city, and had stopped to rest on the roadside.

The bus was full of pilgrims who were returning from Vaishno Devi. The bus driver fled the accident scene.

(More details awaited)

