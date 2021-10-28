3 Women Farmers Killed as Speeding Truck Runs Them Over Near Haryana Protest Site

Three women farmers were killed when a speeding truck ran over a divider on which they were sitting and waiting for an auto near the protest site at Delhi- Haryana border.

The driver of the truck ran away from the accident scene, police said. Two of the women died on the spot while one died in the hospital, police added.

The accident happened closer to the Tikri border where farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been sitting for nearly 11 months demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

Police said the women were trying to return to their native village in Mansa, Punjab when the incident took place. The victims have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, Gurmail Kaur and Harsinder Kaur.

Waseem Akram, superintendent of police, Jhajjar, said, “A tipper, carrying dust, rammed into the group of women farmers. Two of them died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital and referred to PGI Rohtak for treatment. One of the injured died on the way to the hospital in Rohtak, while two women are reported to be out of danger.”

(Further details are awaited)

