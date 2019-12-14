3 Women Killed, 4 Injured as Fire Engulfs House in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh; Blaze Doused After an Hour

New Delhi: Three women died and four people were injured on Saturday after a fire broke out at a house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, officials said.

After receiving information about the blaze at 6.05 pm, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said. The victims were taken to a hospital where Kiran (60), Somvati (57) and Kamtadevi (75) died.

Vamshika (14), Akshit (15), Aeena (27) and Lajwanti (68) were undergoing treatment, the officials said. According to the fire department, the blaze was brought under control by 7.55 pm.

