Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

3 Women Killed, Several Injured in Blast at 'Illegal' Cracker Factory in UP's Kaushambhi

Local residents doused the flames that engulfed the house after the explosion and fire tenders reached after almost an hour.

IANS

Updated:May 4, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
3 Women Killed, Several Injured in Blast at 'Illegal' Cracker Factory in UP's Kaushambhi
Image for representation.

Kaushambhi (Uttar Pradesh): Three women were killed and several others injured in a blast in a cracker factory in Kokhraj area here on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramveer Singh said three women labourers were making firecrackers in the back portion of one Haider Ali's house, near the Bharwari police outpost. He said the explosion took place while they were working.

Geeta Devi died on the spot and Pushpa and Radhika, who had sustained critical burn injuries in the explosion, succumbed to burn injuries during treatment.

The local residents doused the flames that engulfed the house after the explosion and fire tenders reached after almost an hour.

The police reached the site of the accident and evacuated others and sent them for treatment. Almost all of them have suffered burn injuries. Those seriously injured have been identified as Albina, Nazim, Nagma, Rashida and two minor children.

According to the injured, Rashida was cooking food in the house on Friday morning when there was a leakage in the gas cylinder that caused an explosion and the fire spread to the area where the crackers were being made.

The explosion was so strong that the walls of the surrounding houses also cracked and people ran out of the house.

The cracker factory was being run without a license.

According to DSP, the case is being investigated and action would be taken if any lapses are found.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres