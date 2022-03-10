3 Workers Die While Cleaning Septic Tank in Mumbai

Three workers died due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in suburban Kandivali on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident took place when they entered the septic tank of a public toilet in Ekta Nagar area, said an official.

Another worker who was accompanying them got lucky as he had not climbed down into the tank.

He fled from the spot on realizing that the other three had passed out inside, the police official added. After local residents raised alarm, fire brigade and police personnel rescued the unconscious workers, but all three were declared dead at hospital before admission.

Police had yet to ascertain who had hired the victims and Accidental Death Reports have been filed at Kandivali police station, the official said.

