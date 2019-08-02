Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

3 Workers from West Bengal Die of Asphyxiation in Under-construction Water Pump in Odisha

The workers, from West Bengal, entered the pump in Pandara area under Mancheswar police station to remove its centring (temporary support structure for construction), a police officer said.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
3 Workers from West Bengal Die of Asphyxiation in Under-construction Water Pump in Odisha
Image for Representation.


Bhubaneswar: Three men died apparently of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gasses when working inside an under-construction water pump here on Friday, a police officer said.

The workers, from West Bengal, entered the pump in Pandara area under Mancheswar police station to remove its centring (temporary support structure for construction), he said.

"It seems the three labourers died of suffocation after inhaling toxic fumes inside the pump," the officer said.

The matter came to light when their fellow workers, who were away for a while, returned to the construction site and informed others, he said.

"They suspected that the trio must have got trapped inside the pump and informed police. The co-workers then entered the pump with the help of police, but the three had collapsed by then," the officer said.

Police and fire brigade officials then took the labourers to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead.

"Efforts are on to locate the building owner and the contractor who had engaged the labourers at the construction site," the officer said, adding the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Chief Fire Officer Sukanta Sethi said the workers had entered the pump without safety gears.

"Carelessness and lack of awareness led to the death of the three workers," he added. ​





