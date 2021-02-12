3-year-old Accidentally Drinks Massage Oil, Dies in Maharashtra Hospital

A three-year-old died after consuming massage oil in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. On February 7, Abdik Mohansingh Chavan saw a soft drink bottle, which actually contained massage oil, at his mother's maternal home in Badlapur and drank its contents, an official said.

"He was rushed to hospital where he died on February 8. The massage oil contained traditional items like bhimsen kapur, pudhina, ajwain etc," he added.