News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»3-year-old Accidentally Drinks Massage Oil, Dies in Maharashtra Hospital
1-MIN READ

3-year-old Accidentally Drinks Massage Oil, Dies in Maharashtra Hospital

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

On February 7, Abdik Mohansingh Chavan saw a soft drink bottle, which actually contained massage oil, a

A three-year-old died after consuming massage oil in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. On February 7, Abdik Mohansingh Chavan saw a soft drink bottle, which actually contained massage oil, at his mother's maternal home in Badlapur and drank its contents, an official said.

"He was rushed to hospital where he died on February 8. The massage oil contained traditional items like bhimsen kapur, pudhina, ajwain etc," he added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...