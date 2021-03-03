india

3-year-old Boy Among Three Dead After Six Members of Family Consume Poison in Vodadara
3-year-old Boy Among Three Dead After Six Members of Family Consume Poison in Vodadara

The incident took place at Swati Society in Sama locality.

Three members of a family died while three others were in critical condition after they consumed poison in an apparent suicide bid in Vadodara city of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said. The deceased included a three-year-old boy.

The incident took place at Swati Society in Sama locality. Around 5 pm, one of the family members called the police control room and informed that they had consumed poison.

police reached the spot, Narendra Soni (58), his daughter Riya (19) and grandson Parth (3) were dead, while Soni's wife Deepti (55), son Bhavin (28) and daughter- in-law Urmi (25) were in serious condition. They were shifted to a hospital and were under treatment, a police official said.

The family was apparently facing financial problems, but the exact reason for their decision to end life was not known yet, he said, adding that probe was on.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published:March 03, 2021, 23:45 IST
