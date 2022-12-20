3-Year-Old Boy Falls From 5th Floor At Mumbai Club During FIFA World Cup Finale, Dies

A FIFA World Cup final party turned into a tragedy for a family in Mumbai after their three-year-old boy fell from the fifth floor of a club and died on Sunday night.

According to the police, the boy, Hrudyanshu Avnish Rathod, sustained severe head and back injuries after he slipped out of a gap in the railing of the 5th floor of Garware Club in Churchgate, while his parents were watching the Argentina-France final match on the sixth-floor terrace of the club. His father, Avanish Rathod, is a member of the club.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead soon after.

“A 3-year-old boy died after falling from the 5th floor of Garware Club where he had gone with his parents to watch the FIFA World Cup final. Case registered under ADR (Accidental Death Report)," Marine Drive Police said in a statement.

Police said that boy’s family has alleged negligence on part of club management.

The stairway from where the child fell has glass slabs as railings and a steel bannister. One slab of glass on the railing was missing, leaving a “huge" gap from where the child slipped out, claimed one of the deceased relatives according to a report by Times of India.

This is criminal negligence as they didn’t do anything to fix it before organising such a programme, the boy’s relative said.

Reportedly, Hrudyanshu was returning from the washroom with his 11-year-old cousin, Vivan, when the incident occurred.

Both boys were returning to the sixth-floor terrace, when Vivan, who was walking ahead, heard a noise and realized that Hridyansh had fallen from the stairs.

The older boy then ran upstairs and told everyone that Hridyansh has fallen from the stairs. The family rushed to check on the young boy and found him lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he died around 2 am.

