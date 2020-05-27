3-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Freshly Dug Borewell in Telangana's Medak, Rescue Operations Underway
The three-year-old boy fell into a borewell borewell in Medak
district of Telangana on Wednesday. (Image: ANI)
The incident happened at around 5 pm in an agriculture field located in Papannapet mandal of the district when the boy was walking with his grandfather and father.
- PTI
A three-year-old boy accidentally fell into a newly drilled open borewell in Medak district of Telangana on Wednesday, and rescue operations are on to pull him out, police said.
The incident happened at around 5 pm in an agriculture field located in Papannapet mandal of the district when the boy was walking with his grandfather and father, a senior police official said.
Rescue efforts were underway to get the child out and senior district and police officials were monitoring the operation, the official said.
