3-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Drain in Outer Delhi, Police Suspect Accidental Death
Police suspect that the child could have accidentally fallen into the uncovered drain. Till now, no foul play is suspected, they said.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: The body of a three-year-old boy, who was missing since Friday, was found in a drain in outer Delhi's Narela, police said.
Police suspect that the child could have accidentally fallen into the uncovered drain. Till now, no foul play is suspected, they said.
Police had on Friday registered a case of kidnapping on the complaint of his parents. The child lived with his parents and sister in a rented home in Gautam Colony. His father works as a labourer, said police.
On Friday afternoon, the boy was playing outside his home with other children while his family members were inside. Few minutes later, his mother went to bring him inside but found him missing.
She initially thought that her neighbour would have taken her son to his home. But when she could not find him at her neighbours' home, she alerted her husband, the police said. Following which the couple approached police, they added.
On Saturday morning, they resumed the search for the boy and broke the wall of the drain, police said. The boy's body was found trapped in the mud and waste in the drain, they said.
The body's postmortem report is awaited, the police added.
