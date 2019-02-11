English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3-year-old Boy Sleeping in Tent Mauled to Death by Leopard in Gujarat
When the child's parents and other adult members went towards their animals to see what had happened, the leopard caught hold of the sleeping boy and fled into the forest.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, a forest official said on Monday.
Mohit Ratadiya was sleeping inside a tent in Jambuda village under Mahuva forest range, located around 260 km from here, when a leopard sneaked in and took him away on Sunday night, assistant conservator of forests Vijay Rathod said.
The child belonged to a family of shepherds from Pipaliya village in Rajkot district who had migrated to Bhanvagar sometime back, Rathod said.
"On Sunday night, the leopard entered the tent set up in an open field where the child and his family members were staying. Their sheep and goats panicked at the sight of the leopard and started bleating," he said.
When the child's parents and other adult members went towards their animals to see what had happened, the leopard caught hold of the sleeping boy and fled into the forest, Rathod said.
The child's body, with some parts eaten by the feline, was found in bushes near the village on Monday morning, he said.
Forest and police officials rushed to the spot and later sent the body for post mortem, he added.
Mohit Ratadiya was sleeping inside a tent in Jambuda village under Mahuva forest range, located around 260 km from here, when a leopard sneaked in and took him away on Sunday night, assistant conservator of forests Vijay Rathod said.
The child belonged to a family of shepherds from Pipaliya village in Rajkot district who had migrated to Bhanvagar sometime back, Rathod said.
"On Sunday night, the leopard entered the tent set up in an open field where the child and his family members were staying. Their sheep and goats panicked at the sight of the leopard and started bleating," he said.
When the child's parents and other adult members went towards their animals to see what had happened, the leopard caught hold of the sleeping boy and fled into the forest, Rathod said.
The child's body, with some parts eaten by the feline, was found in bushes near the village on Monday morning, he said.
Forest and police officials rushed to the spot and later sent the body for post mortem, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Fountain of Youth? Study Finds New Anti-ageing Compound in Japanese Plant
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results