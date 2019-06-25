Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

3-year-old Dies of Burn Injuries After Falling Into Pot of Hot Food in Aurangabad

Harshal was playing in the kitchen at home while his mother was busy with some household work. He apparently felt giddy while playing and fell into a nearby pot of hot food.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3-year-old Dies of Burn Injuries After Falling Into Pot of Hot Food in Aurangabad
picture for representation. (File photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: A three-year-old child died after falling into a pot of hot food in Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Pushpak Garden locality in Chikalthana area Monday.

The victim was identified as Harshal Santosh Gadhu, said a police official.

Harshal was playing in the kitchen at home while his mother was busy with some household work, he said.

He apparently felt giddy while playing and fell into a nearby pot of hot food, suffering severe burns on the face, the official said.

His mother took him to the government hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. CIDCO police were conducting further probe.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram